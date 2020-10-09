North West Wears a ‘Vote Kanye’ Hoodie & Yeezy Foam Runners for London Fashion Week

Kanye West brought a special guest to the Bottega Veneta spring ’21 show during London Fashion Week today: his eldest daughter, North West.

The rapper and his 7-year-old attended the British runway event this evening in their own unique looks. Kanye’s outfit included a blue oversize T-shirt with his signature shades and moto-style leather pants. North, on the other hand, went for a more relaxed look in pants from her mom Kim Kardashian’s Skims line and an oversize hoodie reading “Vote Kanye” — an allusion to her father’s 2020 bid for the White House.

Kanye West and North West seen leaving Bottega Veneta spring ’21 show in London, Oct. 9. CREDIT: Palace Lee/Splash News

A closer look at Kanye West and North West’s footwear. CREDIT: Palace Lee/Splash News

When it came down to footwear, North continued to support her father in shoes from his Adidas Yeezy line. The Yeezy Foam Runner in the “Ararat” colorway launched with a $75 retail price tag during a surprise drop in June. With comparisons drawn to Crocs’ classic clogs, the one-of-a-kind silhouette became a highly anticipated shoe thanks to its never-before-seen details and striking divergence from typical sneaker creations. Formed from a harvested algae foam, adult sizes of the aerodynamic shoes resell anywhere from $320 to $698 at StockX.com.

Related Heidi Klum Flaunts a Printed High-Slit Dress With This Season's Next Big 'It' Girl Sandal A Trio of Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Colorways Could Hit Stores in Early 2021 Here's How Much Kanye West Says His Yeezy Empire Is Worth -- And His Surprising Stake in Nike

Adidas Yeezy is one of the Kardashian-West kids’ favorite labels for footwear. They own a mix of sneakers in mini versions from their dad’s lineup of must-have shoes, mixed in with North West’s affliction for a bold footwear moment. Already at such a young age, she is following in her family’s stylish footsteps as seen through a series of bold cowboy boots, fuzzy neon sandals and standout accessories.

Watch on FN

Yeezy Foam Runner “Ararat.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Yeezy Supply

As for Kanye himself, the rapper surprisingly didn’t wear footwear from his own line and instead selected boots from the brand of the evening, Bottega Veneta. The BV Tire boots feature a signature lug sole with smooth leather uppers and a Chelsea boot silhouette. Coming in a variety of colorways, the “Jesus Is King” musician selected the Black Transparent iteration that retails for $1,150 on the brand’s website.

Kanye West and North West seen leaving Bottega Veneta spring ’21 show in London, Oct. 9. CREDIT: Palace Lee/Splash News

A closer look at Kanye West and North West’s footwear. CREDIT: Palace Lee/Splash News

Bottega Veneta BV Tire boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

West himself first joined forces with Adidas in 2015 and has since created an endless series of Yeezy footwear styles that oftentimes sell out within hours if not minutes. Before that, the rapper dropped two different Air Yeezy sneakers through a limited partnership with Nike.

Click through the gallery to find more times the Kardashian family modeled pieces from Kanye West‘s Adidas Yeezy line.