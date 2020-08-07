Normani Dances in Houndstooth Heels, Matching Latex Bra For Cameo in Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ Music Video

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion were the stars of their new music video for “WAP,” but the surprise cameos from Kylie Jenner, Rosalía and Normani made just as much noise.

In the video that released last night, both Cardi and Megan shined in custom-made designer looks: five to be exact. The rappers wore an array of outfits made by Mugler, Nicolas Jebran, Bryan Hearns, Zigman and Venus Prototype Latex.

Normani also was seen in a custom look by L.A.-based company Venus Prototype for her dance cameo, which included a head-to-toe houndstooth ensemble. Many fans speculated that the outfit, styled by Kollin Karter, was inspired by Azzedine Alaïa’s spring 1991 design that was modeled by Naomi Campbell.

We love an Alaïa reference 🖤 pic.twitter.com/cMi1Xzi4OE — Rashida Renée (@evilrashida) August 7, 2020

For Normani’s look, she wore houndstooth heels, which tied up her legs, matching latex gloves, bra and belted high-waisted bottoms. She completed the outfit with a houndstooth cap and umbrella. And though she was only seen in the music video for less than 20 seconds, Normani made a major impression with her dancing and that final full split she aced at the end.

Woah Normani 😳 she did not come to play honeyyy pic.twitter.com/c8hV7pmkmF — LaDawn Lewis✊🏾 (@LaDawnDawnny) August 7, 2020

Rosalía also donned a latex look for her appearance. In her case, she wore a head-to-toe red bodysuit that covered her sky-high platform heels. Meanwhile, Jenner’s cameo came in leopard print. The beauty mogul can be seen strutting down the hall in a cutout high-neck bodysuit with a matching corset and full-length gloves; the look became even more dramatic with the addition of an elongated train. She paired the look, custom-designed by Rey Ortiz, with matching thigh-high stiletto boots.

Other cameos came from Mulatto, Rubi Rose and Sukihana.

To see all the outfits, watch the full video here, and keep scrolling to shop shoe styles inspired by Normani’s houndstooth ensemble.

