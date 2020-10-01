Normani Puts a Casual Spin on Lingerie & Heels on the Savage x Fenty Red Carpet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Normani was among the guests who attended the red carpet for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 show that will stream tonight at midnight on Amazon Prime Video.

The former Fifth Harmony member put a casual spin on her lingerie look by pairing her red corset top with a pair of relaxed fitted jeans. She added black and crystal accessories that matched her leather opera gloves for a little glam. On her feet, Normani opted for a pair of black open-toed heels. The singer slicked her hair up in a high ponytail to polish off the retro-glam look.

Normani attends Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 presented by Amazon Prime Video at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, Calif. CREDIT: Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

Normani was just one of the notable stars who graced the socially-distanced red carpet for the lingerie fashion show. The “Motivation” singer will also make an appearance in the show joining Bella Hadid, Paris Hilton and Rihanna herself in the fashion show that will be available to stream at midnight ET.

Cara Delevingne Irina Shayk , Lizzo, Demi Moore, Willow Smith and Erika Jayne are also expected to make an appearance.

Travis Scott, Rosalía and Miguel are just some of the notable artists who are expected to perform during the show. Bad Bunny, Mustard, Roddy Rich and Ella Mai will also be present.

The Savage x Fenty Show, Vol. 2 will air on Amazon Prime Video on at midnight ET tonight. Amazon Prime members can stream the show through their accounts online, as well as on televisions or mobile devices. For those who have yet to get a membership, Amazon Prime offers a free trial with access to video and music libraries. You can sign up for a free trial at Amazon.com.