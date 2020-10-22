Noah Cyrus Goes Cowgirl-Chic in Head-to-Toe Denim at the CMT Music Awards

Ahead of her performance at tonight’s CMT Music Awards, Noah Cyrus walked the red carpet in classic country style.

The 20-year-old star, who is set to sing her hit duet “This Is Us” with Jimmie Allen during the show, showed off her roots in a cowgirl-chic look. The outfit included denim on denim, from her embellished jacket to paneled jeans to her tailored hat — all contrasted by a glittering orange crop top.

Noah Cyrus arrives at the 2020 CMT Music Awards, Oct. 21. CREDIT: Courtesy of CMT

A closer look at Noah Cyrus’ denim Western boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of CMT

The denim didn’t stop at her attire, either. Cyrus continued the theme of the looked down to her pointed-toe boots. The Western-inspired pair came with jean-like uppers contrasted by a black patent cap toe finish, all set atop a lifted block heel.

Noah Cyrus and Jimmie Allen arrive at the 2020 CMT Music Awards, Oct. 21. CREDIT: Courtesy of CMT

Watch on FN

A closer look at Noah Cyrus’ denim Western boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of CMT

The CMT Music Awards air live tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CMT with simulcasts on MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land. Celebrating the best in country music, the show serves as the only major fan-voted award ceremony in the industry.

In light of the current health climate, tonight’s event will be held with proper social distancing in Nashville featuring outdoor performances across the city. Serving as co-hosts are Sarah Hyland, Ashley McBryde and Kane Brown as they lead the star-studded pack of singers and presenters featured in tonight’s lineup — think Taylor Swift, Diplo, Katy Perry and more amongst show veterans like Luke Combs, Little Big Town and Shania Twain

Click through the gallery to see more stylish red carpet arrivals at the 2020 CMT Music Awards.