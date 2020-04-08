Nina Dobrev’s Striped Cardigan, Skinny Jeans + Slip-On Sneakers Offer an Elevated Take on Social-Distancing Dressing

Nina Dobrev gave social distancing style a bit of an upgrade yesterday while walking her dog in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 31-year-old actress swapped the athleisure look for skinny jeans and sleek sneakers. Dobrev sported a long striped cardigan over a camisole top and dark-wash jeans, which fans believe are from Citizens by Humanity.

Nina Dobrev wears skinny jeans and Vans sneakers in West Hollywood, Calif. on April 7. CREDIT: MEGA

A close-up look at Nina Dobrev’s Vans sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

For footwear, the “Vampire Diaries” lead went with Vans Classic Slip-On sneakers in an all-white colorway. The canvas kicks boast Vans’ signature waffle outsole, with a padded collar and a breathable cotton lining. The shoes retail on the brand’s website for $50.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

Dobrev wore her hair pulled up into a bun and accessorized with a pair of silver-framed sunglasses that appeared to be by Dior.

Nina Dobrev wears skinny jeans and Vans sneakers in West Hollywood, Calif. on April 7. CREDIT: MEGA

While on quarantine, the “Fam” star has been favoring casual shoe styles such as Dr. Martens boots and Reebok sneakers, but she told FN in 2015 that her top choice heel brands including Kurt Geiger, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. However, the “Degrassi: The Next Generation” alum prefers a flat shoe to a stiletto: “Comfort all the way, always,” she told FN.

If you like the slip-on sneaker look, you may also want to consider shopping one of the options we’ve rounded up below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Amazon Essentials Slip-On Sneaker, $17.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shoe Carnival

To Buy: Levi’s Naya Slip On Canvas, $30 (was $40).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Keds Champion Slip-On, $40.

Click through the gallery to see more celebrities wearing Vans sneakers.

Want more?

Nina Dobrev Twirls in Heels and Looks Like a Shiny Disco Ball at Fragrance Foundation Awards

Nina Dobrev Looks Like a High-Fashion Wednesday Addams in This Outfit