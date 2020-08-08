Nina Agdal Is Weekend-Ready In These $80 Sustainable Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Nina Agdal’s new eco-friendly sneakers are affordable and made from sustainable materials.

The model posted a photo of her with a spritz in her hand on Friday, wearing green Cariuma sneakers. Agdal paired her new kicks with a Nike tank and pink sweats for a comfortable summery look.

Cariuma, a Brazilian footwear brand that prioritizes using sustainable materials such as cork, bamboo and responsible leather to make affordable sneakers. The shoe company offers sneakers in both men’s and women’s sizes.

Fans of Agdal’s green sneakers can shop the style now on the brand’s website. The OCA Low Sneaker is available in a variety of colorways, too.

Watch on FN

CREDIT: Courtesy of Cariuma

To Buy: Cariuma OCA Low Green Sneaker, $80.

The OCA Low Sneaker has a signature memory foam and responsible leather hybrid insole that was designed with comfort in mind. The cotton canvas shoe sits on a vulcanized rubber sole made from the hevea brasiliensis tree.

Additionally, the insole is mamona oil-based, which is an alternative to petroleum. The shoe also features a sustainable cork insert.

It’s no surprise that Agdal is rocking the sustainable sneaker. The swimsuit model tends to gravitate towards athletic shoes as she continues to be active. (She is currently teaching an outdoor virtual fitness class during the pandemic.)

Last year, she teamed up with Koio to design a sneaker of her very own. She spoke with Footwear News about the collab and why she loves sneakers.

“I’m personally more of like a chunky sneaker girl. I always grew up playing sports, so that was kind of what I always wore,” Agdal said.

Fans of Agdal’s athletic sneaker style can also look to brands such as Veja and Everlane, who already have also crafted trendy, sustainable sneakers. The emerging genre no doubt will soon have more brands looking to get in on the trend that puts less of an impact on the planet.

Below, take a look at some other options when it comes to sustainable sneakers on the market shoppers can wear on their feet now.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Veja V-12 Sneaker, $150.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Everlane

To Buy: Everlane Court Sneaker, $98.