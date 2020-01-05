Sign up for our newsletter today!

Nikki Bella Sparkles in Engagement Proposal Photo in an Embellished Outfit With Sandals

By Elisa Lewittes
Elisa Lewittes

Elisa Lewittes

More Stories By Elisa

View All
Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki BellaPUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Dec 2019
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

WWE star Nikki Bella announced yesterday that’s engaged to her former “Dancing With the Stars” partner, Artem Chigvintsev. While the duo waited two months after getting engaged to share the news, the wrestler revealed the sparkler with an outfit to match.

For the proposal, Bella wore a metallic paisley jacket and trouser suit. Both the blazer and the pants featured shimmering gold and silver paisley embroidery. For footwear, Bella chose a slightly more colorful heeled option, opting for a green velvet minimalist sandal. The shoe had an open toe on a tall stiletto heel. The jewel-tone complemented the overall ensemble.

The WWE athlete elevated her shoe game for this proposal after being spotted in custom Nike sneakers when she got engaged in 2017 to fellow wrestlerJohn Cena at Wrestlemania.

 

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad