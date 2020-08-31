×
Nicole Richie Arrives at VMAs in Punk Princess Puffy Green Mini-dress and Bright Pumps

By Danielle Drake-Flam
Nicole Richie made an appearance at last night’s Video Music Awards, arriving on the virtual red carpet in a bright green taffeta mini-dress designed by Cong Tri. The puffy dress was designed with a flowing sash which wrapped around one of Richie’s shoulders and trailed on the ground behind her.

Nicole Richie attends the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.
For footwear, the television personality wore a pair of strappy bright green pumps. The heels featured a pointed toe with a glass-like silhouette adorned with jewel-like green infusions and a dainty ankle strap.

Nicole Richie attends the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.
“The Simple Life” star, who presented at the event, topped off the punk princess-look with her signature crown and a pair of dagger shaped silver earrings and bangle bracelets.

 

“Representing ALL the greens tonight 🥬🥒🥦🌱🍏🥑#NikkiFresh @vmas,” Richie captioned her Instagram post.

Her post referenced her latest rap album “Unearthed” which she released earlier this week. The album is a socially conscious effort to encourage environmentalism with songs centered around saving the bees and buying organic produce.

This summer, Richie’s spent time coordinating outfits with her sister, 22-year-old model Sofia. To celebrate Sofia’s birthday earlier this month, the two siblings lounged in matching boho-inspired sweatpants paired with woven slide slippers.

If you’re inspired by Richie’s colorful heels at the awards show, shop similar style below to elevate your next celebratory outfit.

