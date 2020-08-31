Nicole Richie Arrives at VMAs in Punk Princess Puffy Green Mini-dress and Bright Pumps

Nicole Richie made an appearance at last night’s Video Music Awards, arriving on the virtual red carpet in a bright green taffeta mini-dress designed by Cong Tri. The puffy dress was designed with a flowing sash which wrapped around one of Richie’s shoulders and trailed on the ground behind her.
For footwear, the television personality wore a pair of strappy bright green pumps. The heels featured a pointed toe with a glass-like silhouette adorned with jewel-like green infusions and a dainty ankle strap.
“The Simple Life” star, who presented at the event, topped off the punk princess-look with her signature crown and a pair of dagger shaped silver earrings and bangle bracelets.
Watch on FN
“Representing ALL the greens tonight 🥬🥒🥦🌱🍏🥑#NikkiFresh @vmas,” Richie captioned her Instagram post.
Her post referenced her latest rap album “Unearthed” which she released earlier this week. The album is a socially conscious effort to encourage environmentalism with songs centered around saving the bees and buying organic produce.
This summer, Richie’s spent time coordinating outfits with her sister, 22-year-old model Sofia. To celebrate Sofia’s birthday earlier this month, the two siblings lounged in matching boho-inspired sweatpants paired with woven slide slippers.
If you’re inspired by Richie’s colorful heels at the awards show, shop similar style below to elevate your next celebratory outfit.