Nicole Richie Gets Daring in a Sheer Floral Gown at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Nicole Richie took the stage tonight at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards in a daring design.

The television personality wowed the virtual crowds in a black, one-shoulder sheer tulle gown complete with three-dimensional floral adornments and a peek-a-boo side cutout to tout; the design came from Christian Siriano in a style he called “petals.”

She completed the ensemble with black platform sandals that peeped out from under the floor-sweeping train of the design.

Nicole Richie takes the stage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, Oct. 14. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Nicole Richie’s platform heels. CREDIT: AP

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards air live tonight from The Dolby Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and celebrate the best in the music industry. Kelly Clarkson returns to host the show for her third year in a row and Post Malone leads the nominees with 16 different nods in 15 different categories. Lil Nas X follows suit with 13 nominations, right ahead of Billie Eilish and Khalid both with 12 awards up for grabs.

For the coveted title of Top Artist, the nominees are Taylor Swift, the Jonas Brothers, Billie Eilish, Khalid and Post Malone. Lizzo, DaBaby, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Roddy Ricch are the group up for Top New Artist as well.

As for performances, Alicia Keys joins the star-studded lineup that also includes Brandy, Demi Lovato, Bad Bunny, Sia, Post Malone and BTS amongst others. Alicia Keys herself previewed her own on-stage look on Instagram earlier tonight, modeling a glittering, crystal-coated jumpsuit with sleek metallic silver slingback heels.

