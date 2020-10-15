Nicky Hilton Encourages Us to Vote In Graphic T-Shirt, Monse Sweater, & Flats

Nicky Hilton showed up to her photoshoot today in New York City with an important political message for her fans. During this outing in SoHo, she styled two statement designer tops with timeless pants and sleek ballet flats.

Nicky Hilton in New York City on Oct. 14. CREDIT: Brian Prahl / MEGA For her first look, the entrepreneur chose this Prabal Gurung “When We All Vote” graphic tee shirt that features a black background with a color-blocked graphic across the chest to encourage all individuals eligible to make their voices heard this election season. For each item sold, the brand will donate 15% to When We All Vote, a non-profit organization devoted to increasing voter participation. The tee retails for $115 and is available for purchase on prabalgurung.com.

Hilton styled the patriotic top with black ankle-length skinny jeans and a pair of bright red Kathy ballet flats from her French Sole x Nicky Hilton collaboration. These shoes feature a rounded toe, leather construction, a cushioned footbed, mini stacked heel, and a subtle bow detail on the toe. They retail for $150 and are available for purchase on zappos.com.

Nicky Hilton in New York City on Oct. 14. CREDIT: Brian Prahl / MEGA To create her second ensemble, the fashion designer paired the same jeans with this $990 Monse x Playboy sweater. The 100% merino wool knit debuted for the Monse Pre-Fall 2020 collection features the iconic Playboy logo with a pullover, crewneck silhouette. It is available for purchase on saksfifthavenue.com. She finished off the look with ballet flats that appear to be the black colorway of this same Kathy style. They also retail for $150 and can be purchased on zappos.com.

Hilton spoke with FN at the time of her French Sole collection debut. “This was the missing link,” she said at the time. “It was a fun experience that was completely new and different compared to clothing. If I want to put a bow on a shoe, I can [choose] from thousands. The options are endless.”

