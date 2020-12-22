Nicky Hilton Models Head-to-Toe Valentino & Makes the Case for Pointy Mules

While at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, Nicky Hilton styled three hero pieces from Valentino’s Roman Stud 2021 collection.

The entrepreneur wore the $ 4,200 Valentino Roman Dot jacket in the Avorio Nero colorway. It features a polka dot pattern throughout in a woven tweed construction with a collarless, long-sleeved silhouette and oversized golden Rockstud accents, which complement the ensemble’s accessories. To let the outerwear piece take center stage, Hilton teamed the jacket with a solid black outfit underneath.

Here’s a closer look at Nicky Hilton’s mules. CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

For footwear, the heiress chose the Valentino Garavani Roman Stud Leather Mules in the black colorway. With their early ’21 debut, these sophisticated flats are crafted from 100% Italian leather in a slip-on construction with a sharply pointed toe and feature one oversized golden stud for an elevated feel. They retail for $770 and are available for pre-order in two colorways on saksfifthavenue.com.

To complete the ensemble, Hilton chose the brand’s $3,350 Roman Stud Nappa Chain Bag in the black colorway. The luxurious top handle accessory features a full lambskin nappa leather construction and comes equipped with a detachable strap, tone-on-tone stitching, a twist-lock. The bag also is adorned with the collection’s signature maxi studs, embellished throughout to create a cohesive and elegant look. The statement handbag is currently available for pre-order on saksfifthavenue.com.

Watch on FN

While the socialite turned designer’s love for luxury footwear has been well-documented, she also is frequently spotted wearing styles from her French Sole x Nicky Hilton collection. Hilton spoke with FN at the time of her French Sole collection debut. “This was the missing link,” she said at the time. “It was a fun experience that was completely new and different compared to clothing. If I want to put a bow on a shoe, I can [choose] from thousands. The options are endless.”

Elevate your everyday shoes, and shop similar black flat styles below.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Savana Flat, $70.

To Buy: Jimmy Choo Love Flat, $250 (from $595).

To Buy: Schutz Arissa Flat, $88.

Click through this gallery to see more stylish moments from the Hilton family over the years.