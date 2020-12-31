Nicky Hilton’s Hiking Look Includes a Leather Jacket, Leopard-Printed Midi Dress and Adidas Sneakers

For an active end to the year, Nicky Hilton went on a hike with her husband, James Rothschild, at Joshua Tree, Calif., and kept her look casual by pairing her edgy ensemble with one of her favorite timeless sneaker models.

Continuing to show her affinity for her favorite animal print, the footwear designer chose a leopard-hued dress with a midi-length and a thigh-high side slit. The Attico’s Side-Slit Leopard Midi dress offers a highly similar look to recreate Hilton’s aesthetic. It is on sale for 60% off and now retails for $466 on matchesfashion.com.

She layered a black leather jacket, with knit cuffs and a ribbed collar, over the top to break up the patterned look. The Coach Leather Jacket with Knit Collar offers a strikingly similar look. This timeless wardrobe staple currently is on sale for 60% off and now retails for $520 on coach.com.

Here’s a close=up look at the Adidas Originals Gazelle Sneakers. CREDIT: Zappos

For footwear, the fashion entrepreneur teamed the ’80s-inspired combination with a pair of Adidas Originals Gazelle Foundation sneakers. Featuring the brand’s iconic three-stripe design, these ’90s sneakers offer a leather construction with a black background color and white-hued accents. The low-top shoes also offer a cushioned tongue and collar, lace-up detailing on the vamp, and gold foil accents on both the tongue and heel tab to complete their ’90s-inspired aesthetic. These timeless sneakers retail for $80 and are available for purchase on zappos.com.

Earlier this month, the 37-year-old styled these same sneakers with a Max Mara brown teddy coat, a black and white striped sweater, and completed the look with her black Hermès Birkin handbag. The socialite regularly selects luxury footwear options from designers such as Prada, Chanel, and Valentino.

However, Hilton also frequently pairs her everyday outfits with her affordable ballet flats from her French Sole x Nicky Hilton collection. Every pair is under $250.

Hilton spoke with FN at the time of her French Sole collection debut. “This was the missing link,” she said at the time. “It was a fun experience that was completely new and different compared to clothing. If I want to put a bow on a shoe, I can [choose] from thousands. The options are endless.”

Embrace the designer’s cool sneaker style with similar options available below.

To Buy: Veja V-210 Lace Up Sneakers, $150.

To Buy: Adidas Superstar Bold Sneakers, $110.

To Buy: Puma Cali Sneakers, $90.

