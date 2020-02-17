You Won’t Believe What Nicky Hilton Wore to Her First Big Business Meeting

Business outings usually call for a power suit and high heels. However for her first big meeting in the early ’00s, Nicky Hilton wore a decidedly more casual ensemble.

“I’m going to guess I was probably wearing a colored Juicy Couture sweatsuit and Havaianas flip-flops in some absurd color. “Everyone was doing that at the time,” Hilton told guests at the “What It’s Like to Walk In My Shoes” panel at Coterie 2020 on Tuesday, Feb. 11, where she spoke alongside Aliza Licht, founder and president of Leave Your Mark, and Instagram influencer Tina Craig (@bagsnob).

(L-R): Aliza Licht, Nicky Hilton and Tina Craig speak at Coterie on Feb. 11. CREDIT: Courtesy image

These days, Hilton is unlikely to be found in flip-flops but that doesn’t mean she’s always in soaring heels, either. The star has a shoe collaboration with French Sole that includes ballet flats and low-heeled pumps.

“I love flats. My go-to uniform every day is pretty much some version of [what I’m wearing now]: skinny jeans, flats and a blazer,” Hilton said. “Daytime, running around, pickup, drop-off, meetings — they’re easy, elegant, chic. I think they’re such a nicer alternative than a sneaker. Don’t even get me started on the ugly grandpa sneaker trend going on right now.

In contrast, Craig said she almost always wears high heels, with her all-time favorite shoe being a pair of 6-inch platforms from Saint Laurent.

“For me, [heels are] a confidence booster [and] heels just make me feel better,” she said. “It makes me feel so tall and happy. I’m a supermodel when I wear [the YSL heels].”

Want more?

See Nicky Hilton’s Clever Trick for Elongating Your Legs

Paris Hilton Sparkles From Head to Toe Alongside Sister Nicky in Hot Pink at the FNAAs

Nicky Hilton Shines in a Sensual Silver Dress That Flaunts Her Legs & Heels at the Dundas NYFW Party