Nicky Hilton’s Outfit Has Hippie Vibes With the Perfect Sandals

Nicky Hilton brought back retro style for an outing with her husband James Rothschild yesterday in New York.

The businesswoman stepped out in a midi floral dress coated in pink, brown and yellow accents, completed with a drawstring waist and flowing sleeves. The style is reminiscent of designs from the ’60s and ’70s hippie era, continuing with a series of vintage trends that have reemerged in recent seasons like ’70s-inspired tie-dye and ’90s-inspired footwear.

Nicky Hilton and husband James Rothschild out and about in New York, June 17. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Nicky Hilton’s gladiator sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

The footwear designer added to the ensemble with a summery choice for footwear. Her gladiator-style sandals hit just below ankle height with a lace-up front, suede uppers and a short stacked heel coated in a metallic gold finish.

Nicky Hilton out and about in New York, June 17. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Nicky Hilton’s gladiator sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

The hotel heiress knows a thing or two about footwear since she released a capsule collection with comfort brand French Sole New York last February. In April of this year, FN sat down with the style connoisseur to chat all things at-home style in the midst of her quarantine. As she adjusted to a more settled lifestyle, the fashion influencer explained the difficulties we all are facing with adopting a new normal.

“My life has definitely changed,” she told FN during an Instagram Live interview. “I had to leave my home and we are isolating in Long Island [New York]. It’s weird and it’s different. [But], most people can agree that the silver lining is that ones who are lucky enough can spend time with their family. I feel so connected to my friends and family more than ever.”

Her French Sole collection last year was her first foray into designing footwear but she has been sporting styles from the brand since high school. While Hilton was first dipping her toes into shoes, she has previously designed apparel, handbags and jewelry. “This was the missing link,” she told FN when the shoes launched. “It was a fun experience that was completely new and different compared to clothing. If I want to put a bow on a shoe, I can [choose] from thousands. The options are endless.”

Check out these similar gladiator sandals that will top off any summery look like Nicky Hilton.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Lucky Brand Anisha Sandals, $45.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Aerosoles Lottery Sandals, $75.

CREDIT: Courtesy of ShopBop

To Buy: Madewell Boardwalk Lace-Up Sandals, $60.

Click through the gallery to find Nicky Hilton, her sister Paris and more at the 2019 FNAAs.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.