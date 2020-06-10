Nicki Minaj Teams Her Furry Bikini With Clear Heels That Show Off Her Pedicure

Nicki Minaj’s latest look has major snow bunny vibes.

The hip-hop star took to Instagram today to promote her latest song, “Trollz,” a collaboration with fellow rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine. In a photo promoting the new track, Minaj poses in a furry white bikini top teamed with white boot covers. For footwear, the “Moment 4 Life” hit maker selected see-through pointed-toe pumps, perfect for showing off her white hot pedicure.

Minaj completed her look with layered necklaces and rainbow hair that went all the way down to her thighs.

Meanwhile, 6ix9ine was clad in a white puffer jacket layered over windbreaker-style pants. On his feet, he sported chunky white sneakers. 6ix9ine’s jacket and pants are both “Trollz” merch items. The jacket, which features a rainbow decal on the back, is available to shop on Minaj’s site for $85, while the pants cost $70. A portion of proceeds from both the “Trollz” song and merch will go toward The Bail Project, which provides bail assistance to low-income individuals who cannot afford to make bail while waiting for their trials.

“We want to protect and support the thousands of brave people working on the front lines of social justice, using their voices to demand AN END to the targeting and killing of Black Americans by the police,” Minaj captioned her Instagram post. Within six hours, the post had received over 3.2 million likes.

Minaj may be known best as an entertainer, but her resumé in the fashion space is pretty impressive, too. In 2017, she inked a modeling deal with Wilhelmina’s celebrity division. Then, last year, the “Chun-Li” artist collaborated with Fendi on a capsule collection, titled “Fendi Prints On.”

Nicki Minaj at the Fendi Prints On party in Los Angeles, Oct. 15, 2019. CREDIT: Jason Merritt/Rex Shutterstock

When it comes to her personal style, Minaj is known for embracing logomania along with bold prints and bright colors. Among the A-lister’s favorite labels are Versace, Burberry and Marc Jacobs. With respect to footwear, Minaj tends to select high heels, with previously worn brands including Tom Ford, Christian Louboutin, Alexander McQueen and Stuart Weitzman.

