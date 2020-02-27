Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Master Couple Style in Coordinating White Footwear

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have color coordination practically down to a science.

The married couple stepped out in New York yesterday both sporting pops of bright orange in their casual off-duty ensembles. Jonas’ outfit included a gray, quarter-zip, $168 Palace sweatshirt with a puffed orange hood. He wore it with black and white joggers, a Yankees cap and a black leather oversize pouch. Chopra reflected her husband’s neon choice in a tangerine turtleneck sweater, white textured pants, a black leather crossbody bag and a Fendi-printed jacket in hand.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra step out in New York, Feb. 26. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Nick Jonas’ sneakers and Priyanka Chopra’s boots. CREDIT: Splash News

The two continued their matching color choices in unique all-white shoe styles. His sneakers had a platform sole resembling that of Alexander McQueen’s oversize sneakers and runners; similar colorways retail for $490 to $740. Her boots featured an off-white color with a rounded toe and block heel; the soles were finished with a light brown edge.

Jonas stepped out in a different Alexander McQueen silhouette while in Italy for Milan Fashion Week with his wife. He matched his camo blue sweater to the darker accents on the heel of his $490 sneakers.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Milan on Valentine’s Day. CREDIT: Mimmo Carriero/IPA/Shutterstock

Check out these styles and treat yourself to a pair of boots similar to Chopra’s.

To Buy: Kate Spade New York Rudy Ankle Boots, $174 was $348.

To Buy: Dolce Vita Bel Booties, $145.

To Buy: Marc Fisher LTD Ulani Booties, $189.

