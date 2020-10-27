New York Giants Player Andrew Thomas Opens Up About Fashion, Working with Frye and His First Season in the NFL

Frye’s fall ’20 campaign goes deeper than footwear.

This season, the campaign supports Frye’s efforts to raise awareness and funds to fight hunger in America. With that, the brand has donated $10 to Feeding America for every pair of the Made in the USA collection sold this month. In addition, Frye tapped its first-ever athlete in New York Giant lineman Andrew Thomas to star in the ads.

The football player is new to the fashion world, having just started his first season in the NFL when the Giants selected him with the No. 4 draft pick.

Here, Thomas opens up about his style evolution and his first season in the NFL.

New York Giants player Andrew Thomas stars in Frye’s fall ’20 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Frye

When you’re off the field, how would you describe your style?

“I’m definitely a casual, comfortable type of guy. I like to look good though. Jeans, sneakers and some jewelry is usually my vibe.”

As a Frye ambassador, what are your go-to boot styles?

“To be honest, I didn’t wear boots that much before I was exposed to Frye, but now I’m converted. I like how clean the look is, and it feels like an evolution from what I normally would wear. They’re also going to be good up here in New York during the winter. I’m a Georgia boy, so I’m not ready for that yet.”

How about sneakers?

“My favorites are the Jordan Retro 12s. Lately, I’ve been getting into some of the designer sneakers, like Alexander McQueen and Dior. Those are dope.”

In your first year as a New York Giant, what is your ultimate goal?

“I want to be a great player and a great teammate, and keep learning from some of the vets around me. Obviously, the start of the season has been tough for us, so we’re just going to keep putting work in to turn things around.”

What keeps you motivated?

“My parents raised me in the church, so first and foremost, my faith in God and knowing there’s something bigger than me. Also, being a role model and giving back to my family. My parents sacrificed a lot to give my sister and I a great childhood, and I work hard to be able to show my appreciation for all they’ve done.”

What is your daily routine like during the season?

“A lot of practice and work to keep my mind and body right. It’s my first year in the league so I’m locked in on trying to be the best player I can be. I’m still learning but getting better every week. When I’m not focused on football, I’m just a regular guy hanging out with my family and friends, watching TV or playing my keyboard.”

How does being an athlete inspire you to do good?

“I recognize the importance of the platform I have as an NFL player, and I want to use that for more than football. That’s why I was so drawn to this Frye campaign, because it gives funds back to Feeding America. It’s been a tough year for a lot of people in our country, and I know Feeding America has been on the front lines giving back throughout it all.”

Who is your favorite sports hero?

“Growing up, I loved watching Ray Lewis. You could see his passion for the game come through in how he played and I have a lot of respect for that.”