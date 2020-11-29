Nelly laced up custom dance shoes from Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Chambrone — most notably a statement Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement” to perform the cha-cha alongside Daniella Karagach — on “Dancing with the Stars.” Now, with the season over, it’s being reported that several pairs will be up for auction.

TMZ first reported that the “Hot in Here” artist will donate at least 10 pairs of shoes to be auctioned off to The Teen Project, a nonprofit organization that helps rehabilitate human trafficking victims. The Teen Project also works to help at risk young women who may have also experienced homelessness.

The Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement” was the first hybrid shoe that Nelly wore on the dancing competition show. Of creating the heeled sneaker, The Shoe Surgeon told Complex: “My thought process for something like this is how do I make it the most functional, then how can I make it look good?”

He continued, “I wanted the sneaker to flex and move like a dress shoe, so I had to take off the rubber outsole and rebuild the insole with a shank, then add the chrome dance sole and a heel. I wrapped the sidewall with leather and pulled it under to give it shape.”

Other looks shown in the TMZ report include a custom gold Nike Air Max 97, a Nike Dunk High reminiscent of the iconic “Freddy Krueger” look, an Air Jordan 11 “Cap and Gown” and others.

TMZ reported that the whole collection is thought to raise $50,000.

a heel on some 3’s? nelly is sick 😭 pic.twitter.com/HWLWtOj5gO — Joe. (@joevango) September 23, 2020

Check out Nelly’s performance of the cha-cha below.