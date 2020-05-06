J-Lo, Crocs, Keds + More Salute Nurses on National Nurses Day

Today marks National Nurses Day, and this year, the annual holiday holds more importance than ever.

Celebrities and brands across all industries are coming together to celebrate and salute the nurses and health-care workers on the frontlines of the pandemic through kind words and even bigger actions.

Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram to pay her respects for the hard-working medical professionals in a series of videos captioned: “I wanted to send a special thanks to you. We love you, we are with you and we are so thankful for everything you are doing!

Crocs, which has continuously stepped up to the plate by supplying free shoes to health-care professionals in the past few weeks, shouted out nurses this morning. Posting a photo of three nurses showing off their classic Crocs Clogs, the brand celebrated not only National Nurses Day but also National Nurses Week, which runs through next Tuesday.

First lady Melania Trump shared her thanks to nurses in an Instagram video. Layering a white suit over a navy top, Trump stood outside the White House to “express her sincere gratitude for the nurses across America.”

Keds also joined the chorus by offering nurses and all healthcare professionals 50% off their purchase on Keds.com as a token of their appreciation.

Dansko, a professional shoe brand favored by medical professionals, kicked off its new initiative to give back to nurses. Starting today, the brand will be giving away one free pair of shoes every week for 52 weeks straight — that’s one year of giveaways for those who deserve it most.

Beloved by nurses, Skechers thanked these hardworking men and women, saying: We are forever grateful and honored to have you watching over us.” The brand will be also offering 30% off all Skechers Work footwear now through Tuesday, May 12 for these medical professionals.