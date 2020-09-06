Nathalie Emmanuelle’s Slingbacks Come With Glowing Crystal Details at Venice Film Festival

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Nathalie Emmanuelle stepped out of the Excelsior hotel with her boyfriend, in a stunning purple ensemble, red-carpet proof for the 77thVenice Film Festival. Wearing a ruffled purple two-piece dress featuring a slit up the side, Emmanuelle glided in a pair of silver Miu Miu slingback heels.

Nathalie Emmanuelle at the Excelsior during the 77th Venice Film Festival. CREDIT: Courtesy of SplashNews

The 31-year-old actress kept herself safe with a matching purple mask. She accented the outfit with a pair of black shades and a silver cross body purse.

Nathalie Emmanuelle at the Excelsior during the 77th Venice Film Festival. CREDIT: Courtesy of SplashNews

Her Miu Miu Pointed Metallic Crystal pumps from Bergdorf Goodman featured a leather pump with a crystal-embellished strap and a slingback stretch strap. The 3.3-inch covered heels are designed for an easy slip-on with a leather lining and sole. The pair retail for $850.

This isn’t the first time that Emmanuelle has worn silver heels for a red carpet debut. In July 2017, the “Game of Thrones” alum dressed up her Vivienne Westwood gown with Sophia Webster crystal-embellished Lilico sandals detailed with silver lamé and handmade flowers.

