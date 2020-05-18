Naomi Campbell Keeps Safe From the Coronavirus in a Full-On Hazmat Suit

When it comes to the coronavirus, Naomi Campbell isn’t taking any chances.

The supermodel, 49, geared up for a plane ride in a full-on hazmat suit. Underneath, she sported safety goggles and a face mask. “On the move…,” Campbell captioned an Instagram post documenting her experience. It was unclear based on the star’s Instagram post where she was jetting off to.

In a March 10 Instagram post, the A-lister shared another image of herself clad in the hazmat suit, teamed with pink gloves and a teal face mask. She completed the outfit with black sneakers.

According to Johns Hopkins, the coronavirus has infected more than 4.7 million people worldwide as of Monday morning ET, leaving over 315,000 dead. In Campbell’s native United Kingdom, there have been about 245,000 cases of the coronavirus recorded, along with over 34,700 deaths.

Even prior to the virus, Campbell had put an intense airport routine into place to prevent herself from contracting illness. In an “Airport Routine” video shared to the “Making the Cut” judge’s YouTube channel last year, she puts a seat cover over her chair, wipes down every visible surface (including the tray table, TV, window and overhead controls) and puts on a sanitary face mask. Campbell explained that she goes through this process regardless of whether she is flying on a private or commercial flight.

“As the plane descends, people start coughing and sneezing. I just can’t,” she said. “This is my protection for people coughing and sneezing.”

