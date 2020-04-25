Naomi Campbell’s Iconic Runway Tumble in 9-inch Heels Is Back With an Inspiring Message

Naomi Campbell brought back one of her most memorable runway failures as a method to spread encouragement to keep getting back up.

The supermodel threw it back to a Vivienne Westwood fall show from 1993 where a then 23-year-old Campbell strutted in a sweater, plaid skirt, white tights and a pink voluminous feather boa. As the crowd cheered her on and the cameras flashed, she started to lose her balance due to her iconic towering heels before falling to the ground.

The blue leather Gillie style with an imitation crocodile-embossed pattern is set atop a whopping 9-inch Louis heel with a 4-inch front platform to balance out the steep height. With its lace-up silhouette and rounded toe, these elevated pumps kept with Westwood’s bold mix of traditional silhouettes and standout designs.

Campbell used the moment to bring inspiration to those struggling in the current environment with a quote from Nelson Mandela that reads: “Do not judge me by my successes, judge me by how many times I fell down and got back up again.”

Naomi Campbell after falling during the Vivienne Westwood fall ’93 show. CREDIT: Sheridan Morley/Shutterstock

Vivienne Westwood’s “Super Elevated Gillie” from the designer’s fall ’93 collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of the Museum of Applied Arts & Science

Campbell’s reposting of the tumble earned her comments of support from Bella Hadid, Halle Berry, Kerby Jean-Raymond, Giambattista Valli and her fellow former supermodel Christy Turlington, who said: “This moment and what you did with it @naomi True Grit & Grace!”

