Best Dressed Celebs at the NAACP Image Awards

Stars brought their sartorial A-game to the red carpet tonight at the 51st annual NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California.

Tracee Ellis Ross turned heads as she hit the carpet in a deep purple taffeta gown featuring a plunging neckline and bold shoulders from designer Christopher John Rogers paired with pointy nude embellished Christian Louboutin pumps. The 47-year-old, who took home the award for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in “Black-ish,” also added glamorous earrings, complementary purple eyeshadow and a coral red lip.

Tracee Ellis Ross wearing a plunging purple Christopher John Rogers gown and Louboutins. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Angela Bassett wowed in a sculptural green Azzi & Osta Couture gown featuring a belted waist and a thigh-high slit with a coordinating clutch, sandals and jewelry. The 61-year-old won the award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for “9-1-1.”

Angela Bassett wearing a green strapless dress with matching sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Tiffany Haddish, who was nominated tonight for her role in “The Last O.G.,” chose a shimmery silver-sequined two-piece look consisting of an off-the-shoulder top and a streamlined skirt. The comedian-turned-actress styled her look with silver bejeweled sandals featuring a spiral silhouette.

Tiffany Haddish wearing a shimmery silver look. CREDIT: Shutterstock

