The Most Fashionable Celebrity Mother-Daughter Duos Of All Time

Mother-daughter style is one of the most fun and relatable parts of celebrity fashion. Across generations, women in Hollywood have gone on to raise children equally as charismatic, with daughters who take after their signature style or venture off on their own chic paths.

These familial duos take over red carpets, street style and everything in between with their coordinating looks and recognizable traits. From Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte to Beyoncé and Blue Ivy, take a look at the most stylish famous mother-daughter duos from all industries.

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise

Katie Holmes wears high-heeled thong sandals out with daughter Suri in New York on Aug. 27, 2019. CREDIT: MEGA Suri Cruise has already mastered an effortless style that’s just like her mom’s. The 14-year-old has developed into a young fashion star with a penchant for chic footwear. Holmes herself is a grown-up Millennial style icon with her modern mom taste and always on-point ensembles.

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy

Beyonce and Blue Ivy at the “Lion King” premiere, July 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

When your mom is Beyoncé, it’s no surprise you’re going to inherit bold style and standout fashion. Blue Ivy, 8, is the oldest daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z and already rocks her own unique flair, from rocking Fendi combat boots while hanging with dad to matching Alexander McQueen glittering gowns on the red carpet with her mother.

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte (L) and Kate Middleton arrive at Christmas Day church services in Sandringham, Norfolk, U.K, 2019. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Royal style is another level all on its own and Kate Middleton’s brilliant choice in fashion is not lost on us. Her daughter Princess Charlotte, 5, is adopting the standards of royal dressing while making appearances in a series of well-tailored coats, flowing dresses and many pairs of Mary Jane flats.

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber (L) and Cindy Crawford in coordinated looks in New York, Oct. 14, 2019 CREDIT: Splash News

Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia Gerber are the dual epitome of cool-girl style. Both are experienced models who have starred in countless campaigns for top brands. This mother-daughter duo shows that age is but a number, with their similar ensembles and vintage-inspired takes on trends.

Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn

Goldie Hawn (L) and her daughter Kate Hudson at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards. CREDIT: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson are mother-daughter Hollywood royalty. The two major actresses have an appreciation for the finer things in life, including fashion, but they both also love a day spent relaxing in activewear. Hudson runs her own line, Fabletics, while Hawn is a regular bike-rider. And both love to spend downtime skiing in Aspen, where the family has a home.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith on the Chanel fall ’16 front row. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock.

What other mother-daughter duo wears Chanel with such an unexpected twist? Jada Pinkett Smith and 19-year-old Willow go beyond expectations when it comes to their looks, managing to look simultaneously effortlessly chic and achingly cool — and showing that it can be done at any age.

Yolanda, Gigi and Bella Hadid

(L-R) Bella, Yolanda and Gigi Hadid backstage at the Off-White fall ’20 show. CREDIT: Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock

No other mothers and daughters can boast that they walked together in Virgil Abloh’s Off-White show. Yolanda Hadid’s daughters Gigi, 25, and Bella, 23, are always impeccably dressed on and off the runways. One of the highlights of the last fashion month was when mom was spotted in the front row of the Moschino show in Milan, snapping photos and cheering on both daughters as the walked the Marie Antoinette-themed runway.

Diana Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross

Diana (L) and Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Diana Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross are one of those mother-daughter duos that makes you want to bow down every time you see them on a red carpet together. With Diana’s unbeatable music career and Tracee’s successful acting titles, it’s hard to top the Ross family.

Melanie Griffith and Dakota Johnson

Melanie Griffith (L) and Dakota Johnson at the 2017 LACMA: Art and Film Gala. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

You may know Dakota Johnson for her roles in the “50 Shades of Gray” films but her mother Melanie Griffith may be just as well known for her acting career — think iconic ’80s and ’90s films like “Working Girl” and “Lolita.” And Griffith’s mother, Tippi Hedren, is Hollywood royalty, making this lineage a third-generation style powerhouse.

Lisa Bonet and Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz (L) and Lisa Bonet at the InStyle and Warner Bros Golden Globes After Party, Jan. 5. CREDIT: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

If boho-chic matching is your thing, Zoe Kravitz and Lisa Bonet are your mother-daughter style icons. Both actresses and activists, these women know a thing or two about easy-going fashion and eye-catching looks with a taste for unique and original flair.

Click to see more fashionable mother-daughter duos.