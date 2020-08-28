Mom Fashion: How Katie Holmes, Jennifer Garner and More Celeb Moms Became the Street Style Stars of the Summer

It’s all about comfort and function the days. With lockdowns and safety restrictions in place for months now, sneakers have replaced heels and sweatpants are must-haves. The days when looking at millennial celebrities strolling to and from night clubs in dresses and stillettos are far in the distance. Now, mom fashion has taken over, and we can’t say we’re mad about it.

The reality is six-inch pumps aren’t ideal given current circumstances.

Just look at the most popular street style stars of the moment: Katie Holmes and Jennifer Garner. Both are mothers who are often on a mission, always wearing face masks, and their functional and fashionable attire has become influential to the everyday woman looking to get her day started in easy-to-wear and trendy outfits.

Garner, for instance, is the master of mom-chic style in sneakers and jeans. She’s often spotted walking the streets or running errands in Gucci, Isabel Marant and Chanel kicks. She’s all about a relaxed look, whether that be in soft sweaters, relaxed blouses and easy-going T-shirts, or leggings and running shoes from Newton, Asics and New Balance.

Jennifer Garner steps out in Los Angeles, Aug. 26. CREDIT: MEGA

Holmes, meanwhile, is making a strong case for mom fashion and her “ugly” sandals. Earlier this month, she put her Birkenstock Arizona shoes on display with a green and blue checkered flannel and her favorite high-rise jeans; the sustainably-made pair comes from Reformation and originally retails for $138 but is currently on sale for $83 at TheReformation.com. The Birkenstocks chunky two-strap sandal has been a go-to silhouette this summer for Holmes. The actress paired them with another mom-inspired look at the beginning of the month, which included a classic white T-shirt and a midi-length dark-wash denim skirt from Levi’s. She’s inspiring others to opt for the Arizona sandal too, as the look has been spotted on Sofia Richie, Kendall Jenner and more celebs as of late.

Katie Holmes out and about in New York, Aug. 18. CREDIT: LRNYC/MEGA

Then there’s Jennifer Lopez. The queen of dramatic, over-the-top fashion — even she is ditching couture for comfort. At the beginning of August, she posted photo of herself on Instagram sporting a gray sweatsuit with the word “empathy” embroidered in bright lettering on the front. In classic J-Lo style, she wore a pair of white Nike Air Force 1s with the signature Swoosh done in neon pink.

Another notable mention is Courteney Cox. The “Friends” star proved that you can’t go wrong with the pool slide. She was seen hitting a farmer’s market in Malibu, Calif., wearing classic the Adidas Adilette slide silhouette with a casual gray t-shirt and jogger pants.