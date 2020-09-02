Misty Copeland Shares Sneak Peek Into Her Shoe Closet — And It’s Filled With Glamorous High Heels

Misty Copeland opened up her home for a tour with Architectural Digest. The ballet star lives in New York’s Upper West side neighborhood and her apartment is filled with elegant art, furniture — and shoes.

During the walk through, which released on YouTube on Monday, Copeland took AD inside what she calls her dressing room, made in collaboration with California Closets. The walk-in is nothing short of glamorous, featuring velvet walls, pink hues and a standout vintage mirror.

For Copeland, the perfect closet was one of the most important factors when looking for a home with husband, lawyer Olu Evans. “It’s every girl’s dream,” she said in the video. However, having this Old Hollywood-like space was not just about housing beautiful clothes, ballet costumes and high-heels, it was much deeper, Copeland explained.

“I remember seeing [Mariah Carey’s] dressing room on [MTV’s ‘Cribs’] and thinking, ‘Is that something like a little biracial girl that grew up poor can have?’ Especially as a black woman, it’s really powerful to be able to stand in this room and feel so proud of it.”

Copeland confessed she’s not a girly-girl, but her shoe collection says otherwise. During the tour, glimpses of shoe shelves can be seen featuring, red-bottomed Christian Louboutins and gold, silver, pink and blue stilettos.

Copeland is no stranger to the shoe world. In 2016, FN caught up with Copeland to find out what her favorite statement shoes were in her closet. “I have this pair of Christian Louboutin crazy-spiked, sparkly and shiny shoes,” she said at the time, “Like, if I kick myself, I would bleed, but they are so beautiful.”

Most recently, she starred in the Stuart Weitzman’s holiday ’19 campaign, “Step Inside.” In the campaign, Copeland shows off Stuart Weitzman’s 5050.20 capsule boot collection. She’s also a long-time Under Armour ambassador, where she has had her own signature apparel lines.