Miranda Lambert’s Neon Heels Pop Against Her Bubble-Gum Pink Dress at the CMA Awards

By Nikara Johns
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert
Tenille Townes
Dierks Bentley
The red carpet is back! The 2020 Country Music Association Awards kicked off on Wednesday in Nashville with guests such as Miranda Lambert and the show’s host Reba McEntire walking the carpet.

Lambert made an appearance in a pink sculptural look. Her dress was detailed with exaggerated shoulders, ruching and long sleeves. She leads the pack of CMA nominees tonight, with seven nods, including Entertainer of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year.

The “Settling Down” singer paired Stuart Weitzman’s pink fluorescent matte Anny pumps with her dress and a matching shimmery clutch.

Miranda Lambert at “The 54th Annual CMA Awards” on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Music City Center in Downtown Nashville.
Miranda Lambert on the red carpet at the 2020 CMA Awards.
CREDIT: Jamie Schramm/CMA

Last year, Lambert also opted for a pink look — choosing a fuchsia gown with a high-slit and intricate floral beading with PVC iridescent heels.

For McEntire, she wore a multicolored pantsuit ensemble. Her collared, zipper top stopped at the waist and exposed her pants and black thigh-high boots while it continued to drape down to the floor.

Reba McEntire at “The 54th Annual CMA Awards” on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Music City Center in Downtown Nashville.
Reba McEntire at “The 54th Annual CMA Awards” on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Music City Center in Downtown Nashville.
CREDIT: Jamie Schramm/CMA

The red carpet is a rare scene for awards shows in 2020 as the ongoing health pandemic continues. Despite that, the show is taking place live tonight in person with guests seated at socially distanced tables inside Music City Center.

Other guests at the 2020 CMA Awards include Chris Stapleton, Charles Kelley, Lady A, Gabby Barrett, Charlie Puth, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Rascal Flatts, Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett and Eric Church.

In addition, Crocs collaborator Luke Combs has received six nominations tonight, while Carrie Underwood has also been nominated for Entertainer of the Year. Justin Bieber has received his first CMA nods for Single of the Year, Music Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year for “10,000 Hours” featuring Dan + Shay.

To see more CMA Awards red carpet arrivals, click through the gallery.

