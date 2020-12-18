×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Mindy Kaling Wears the Most 2020 Combo Ever in Tie Dye Sweats and Fuzzy Slippers

By Madeleine Crenshaw
Madeleine Crenshaw

Madeleine Crenshaw

More Stories By Madeleine

View All
SPL5147359_003
Jennifer Lopez
Brie Larson
Justin Bieber
Katie Holmes
View Gallery 13 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. 

The year 2020 has set the standard for comfortable style, and Mindy Kaling continues to lead by example.

“The Mindy Project” star hasn’t compromised her love of wearing bold colors while off-duty.  She repeatedly rocks colorful sweats including a number of tie-dye sweater and pant combos. This week, the actress took to Instagram to show off her latest stay-at-home look to her fans, which included a blue tie-dye sweatsuit combo, complete with a pair of black fuzzy slides.

“Two piece tie-dye sweat suits are on the short list of things I hope we don’t leave behind in 2020,” Kaling wrote as the caption for her post.

Related

Mindy Kaling Sports These Sold-Out Outdoor Voices x Hoka One One Sneakers With Her Tie-Dye Sweat Set

A Look at Some of the Best #MetGalaChallenge Outfits Re-Created by Fans

Charlize Theron Glistens in Head-to-Heel Gold at the Costume Designers Guild Awards

Tie-dye is a colorway that continues to trend, despite the pattern being traditionally suited for spring and summer seasons in fashion. The fun and bold colorway has made its way to loungewear and athleisure as most continue to stay at home.

Watch on FN

Tie-dye apparel and footwear continues to bring a little joy as we continue to social distance and quarantine to stop the spread of COVID-19.

For fall, opt for jewel-tone tie-dye sweats instead of pastels, like Kaling. The rich and warm colors will make wearing tie-dye season-appropriate as the weather outside gets colder.

tie dye sweat set, blue tie dye sweat set, sweat set amazon
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: WFTBDREAM Sweatsuit Tie Dye Long Sleeve Pullover Lounge Set, $33; Amazon.com

The secret to Mindy pulling off such colorful combos while still looking stylish? Pairing her outfits with neutral-colored shoes. Black and white footwear go with just about anything, including brightly colored tie-dye sweatsuits.

You can find plenty of slides, sneakers and slippers in black and white combos, including fuzzy footwear like Kaling’s pair. Fuzzy slippers are not only comfortable but will keep feet warm as the weather gets colder.

Here are a few options inspired by Kaling’s latest off-duty look footwear, complete with a durable rubber outsole to keep feet protected and dry from the snowy weather.

fuzzy slippers, fuzzy slides, steve madden slippers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

To buy: Steve Madden Softey Faux Fur Slide, $25 (Was $40); Nordstromrack.com

sorel slippers, fuzzy slippers, black fuzzy slides
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To buy: Sorel Go-Mail Run slide, $75; Zappos.com

ugg fuzzy slipper, black fuzzy slide, fuzzy slides
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Ugg Fuzzalicious Slipper, $100; Amazon.com

For more off-duty style inspiration, click through our gallery of 13 Times Celebs Styled Sweatpants in 2020

Thorogood President Jeff Burns holding a Sponsored By Thorogood

All Work – And Now Play: Thorogood Launches Its Infinity FD Outdoor Collection

Thorogood builds on its legacy with its new outdoor collection, designed for those who play as hard as they work.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad