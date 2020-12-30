Mindy Kaling Gets Creative With Christmas Lights, Onesie Pajamas and Chunky Leopard Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Mindy Kaling is keeping the holiday spirit alive by decking herself out with Christmas lights.

The “Mindy Project” star swapped out her usual tie-dye set for a plaid onesie and a pair of leopard chunky sneakers. The comedian then wrapped herself in a set of string lights that illuminated her outfit.

Aside from tie-dye, leopard was one of the most popular patterns in fashion and footwear for 2020.

Animal prints continue to remain stylish thanks to their bold but neutral design. Case and point, Kaling was able to pair her red plaid onesie with a pair of bold, animal print trainers and get away with it. The leopard’s camouflaging qualities complement the bold pajama set and bring out the hues of brown in the sleeves, too.

Want to try the bold trend for yourself? Lucky for you, several brands have incorporated feline prints into their sneakers, including Reebok and Tretorn.

To buy: Reebok Club C Double Sneaker, $80; Dsw.com.

You can take a walk on the wild side in these shoes by wearing a plaid onesie like the actress or throw on your favorite T-shirt and pair of black leggings for a chic but casual look.

To buy: Tretorn Women’s Nylite25plus Sneaker, $85; Amazon.com.

Kaling also took to Instagram to post a photo of herself today promoting the shopping promo site RetailMeNot wearing yet again fashion’s favorite feline pattern.

Like leopard print footwear, a leopard cardigan can be a great way to elevate your style without overdoing it. Better yet, a pop of green, red or yellow, like Kaling’s sweater above, can also add a jolt of color to an otherwise neutral-based outfit.

A leopard print cardigan will look great with just about everything, including jeans, leggings and even your pajamas. The cozy loungewear staple will instantly elevate your style thanks to its bold on-trend pattern.

To buy: Who What Wear Women’s Cardigan, $40; Target.com.

