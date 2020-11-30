×
Mindy Kaling Sports These Sold-Out Outdoor Voices x Hoka One One Sneakers With Her Tie-Dye Sweat Set

By Madeleine Crenshaw
CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

Mindy Kaling just upped her stay-at-home-sweats game.

The comedian, who gave birth to her second child in September, took to Instagram to show off her bold athleisurewear look over the Thanksgiving weekend. She appeared to be laying down in her backyard wearing a tie-dye sweat set and a pair of now sold-out Hoka One One OV Clifton 4 sneakers.

“Posing in workout clothes still counts as working out, right?” read the caption on “The Office” alumnus’ Instagram page.

Whether Kaling worked up a sweat or not, the actress sure did work up a look. “The Mindy Project” star, who owns quite a few tie-dye outfits, coordinated her rainbow hoodie and sweatpants set with a pair of white Hoka One One sneakers, complete with rainbow laces.

Hoka One One is known for its cushy, colorful running shoes. The comfortable styles are great for pounding the pavement thanks to the brand’s full-compression signature EVA midsole cushioning. Plus, the sneakers are equipped with a sandwich mesh upper that provides breathable comfort that’s available in a handful of vibrant colorways.

While Kaling’s pair, which was a collab between the running brand and athletic apparel company, Outdoor Voices, is no longer available online, Hoka One One carries a white colorway of its signature and most recent rendition of the Clifton sneaker that’s slightly chunkier.

hoka one one clifton 7, hoka one one sneaker, white running shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Hoka One One

To Buy: Hoka One One Clifton 7 Sneaker, $130; Hokaoneone.com

The Clifton 7 comes in several vibrant colorways, allowing you to choose the sneaker that best matches your athleisure and workout style.

Want to add in a splash of color to your workout attire like Mindy? Throw on a tie-dye two-piece sweat set of your own to instantly elevate your white sneakers.

tie dye sweat set, rainbow hoodie and sweat pants combo, tie dye sweats
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Pink Queen Store 2-Piece Tie Dye Sweatsuit Set, $29-$34; Amazon.com.

You can also add a pop of color to your white sneakers by replacing your laces with a pair of rainbow ones like Kaling was wearing on Sunday. Swapping out your laces for a colorful pair is a quick style hack that will update the sneakers you already have stowed away in your closet.

rainbow laces, shoe laces, rainbow shoe laces
CREDIT: Courtesy Amazon

To Buy: 5Chaos Vibrant Shoelaces, $7-$10; Amazon.com

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

