Millie Bobby Brown Goes All-Out ’90s in Low-Rise Bermuda Shorts & Crop Top With Gen-Z’s Favorite Sneakers

Millie Bobby Brown is bringing back the 1990s with her latest look.

The 16-year-old star posted up next to her trusty furry friend on Instagram this afternoon as she modeled a Los Angeles crop top and low-rise denim Bermuda shorts. She accented the look with a scarf belt and a printed bag from Louis Vuitton.

The vintage-inspiration continued into her choice of footwear, an all-white style that resembles a Gen-Z favorite from Nike.

The brand’s Air Force 1 ’07 sneaker first hit shelves in the 1980s and has since become a cultural icon and must-have footwear style for the younger generation; from “Baby” singer Madison Beer to TikTok star Addison Rae, these affordable and easy-going sneakers can be found in a variety of street-style inspired looks from those born in the new millennium. Klarna, a buy-now-pay-later service, even recently reported that the Nike sneaker is in fact the most popular shoe on its app at the moment; the pair retails for just $90 at Nike.com.

The “Stranger Things” actress herself continuously wears the all-white kicks and most recently chose them for her bike-riding style. Hopping on a bicycle gifted by Moncler, the teenager matched the sneakers to easy-going gray sweats and a white tank crop top on July 11.

The Netflix star is already a fashion force to be reckoned with at just 16 years old. The SAG Award-winning actress currently serves as a Moncler partner and has previously collaborated with Converse on two unique collections. The most recent capsule dropped at the beginning of the month and features a revitalized take on classic silhouettes from the brand. Brown has also starred in campaigns for Calvin Klein alongside Paris Jackson, in addition to her work for Penshoppe and Pandora Jewelry.

