Millie Bobby Brown Poses with Her Pup in Ripped Jeans & Classic Converse Sneakers

Millie Bobby Brown’s latest off-duty outfit features all the style staples of the season.

The “Stranger Things” actress shared photos on Instagram holding her poodle puppy, Winnie, in a tri-colored knit sweater, ripped jeans and a pair of Converse sneakers.

It’s no secret that Brown is a fan of Converse. This summer, the star released a collab that featured customizable Chuck Taylor All Star 70 sneakers in trendy tie-dye designs that are now sold out on Converse.com. However, fans of the style can still find the sneakers available on resale sites such as Goat.com and StockX.

Additionally, she also partnered with Converse last year for a customizable collab called Millie By You.

The Gen Z actress continues to favor casual footwear options such as Converse and Nike during the pandemic. She also loves to throw in some ’90s flair to her outfits such as this crop top and Bermuda shorts combo.

For her latest off-duty look, Brown styled her classic fall ensemble with a set of totally ’90s high ponytails. The Netflix star continues to pay tribute to the now-retro-style decade that remains on-trend.

Suddenly craving a pair of Chucks? Converse has a variety of classic and new styles available now on Converse.com. The brand just restocked its cult-favorite chunky Bold Run Star Hike in new colorways as well as released a new version of its Golf Le Fleur x Converse Gianno Suede sneakers in two trendy colorways.

Below, take a look at a few of Millie Bobby Brown’s favorite off-duty footwear options, including one of her sold-out pairs from her Converse collab.

CREDIT: Courtesy of GOAT

To buy: Millie Bobby Brown x Chuck Taylor All Star Hi ‘Petal Pink’, $120-$750; Goat.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

To buy: Converse Chuck Taylor All Star, $40; Converse.com.

To buy: Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Sneakers, $90; Nike.com.

