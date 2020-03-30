Millie Bobby Brown Poses With Her Puppy in PJs & Cozy Slippers

Millie Bobby Brown has the cutest quarantine partner: a puppy.

The “Stranger Things” star shared a post to her Instagram account that was all about her furry friend. Brown played with the dog in the grass while clad in a casual, quarantine-appropriate ensemble: a pajama-like jumpsuit and slippers. The shoes were of the slip-on, slip-off variety, with no back and a cozy, shearling-like lining.

Brown accessorized with simple glasses and hoop earrings, wearing her hair in Pippi Longstocking-esque pigtails. She captioned the post, which received nearly 3 million likes within 18 hours, “my baby girl ♡.”

Unsurprisingly, the teenager goes for a more dressed-up look for the red carpet and other appearances, choosing designer styles from the likes of Louis Vuitton, Thom Browne and Christian Louboutin.

The A-lister has also partnered with Converse on two capsule collections. The most recent lineup, which debuted in November, featured reimagined takes on the Chuck 70 and Chuck Taylor. The styles were inspired by Brown’s love of DIY crafting, according to Converse.

While Brown has a wardrobe full of footwear, she’s likely leaning into more casual wares these days due to quarantine. Slippers are a natural fit for the stay-at-home lifestyle, so we’ve rounded up some options below that provide a similar look to the “Godzilla vs. Kong” actress’ pair.

To Buy: Sorel Nakiska Slide II, $28 to $140.

To Buy: Minnetonka Sheepskin Slippers, $32 to $66.

To Buy: Patricia Green Greenwich Mule Slipper, $42 (was $75).

