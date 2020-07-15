Millie Bobby Brown Puts On a Show in Neon Pink Sports Bra & Leggings With Bold Red Pumps

Millie Bobby Brown teased a new project for her 34 million Instagram followers yesterday.

Vaguely captioned “Watch this space,” the “Stranger Things” star debuted a rehearsal video of herself and a choreographer putting on a full performance to Beyoncé’s “Love on Top” on the social media app. The 16-year-old showed off her impressive dance moves in a matching neon pink sports bra and leggings set.

To get in the performance mode, Brown added in a set of heeled red pumps with a round-toe finish and a secure ankle strap for stability.

Nowadays, athletic apparel is the new normal. Stars like Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon and more constantly choose leggings and crop tops over jeans and sweaters for their daily style. The relaxed trend offers comfortability as well as ease of mobility. Growing demand for athleisure designs has sparked fashion-forward collaborations such as New Balance and Staud’s capsule in May, as well as Stussy’s ever-popular drop with Nike in April following previous successes.

Brown herself is already a master of athletic-chic dressing. The Emmy Award nominee most recently got her hands on an unreleased $3,600 Mate x Moncler bike and took it for a spin on July 11. For her bike-riding ensemble, the actress opted for a cropped white tank top and classic gray tapered sweatpants. Her choice of footwear came from Nike with the brand’s iconic Air Force 1 ’07 silhouette that retails for just $90 at Nordstrom.com.

Nike Air Force 1 CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

At just 16 years old, Millie Bobby Brown is already a fashion force to be reckoned with. The Netflix star currently serves as a Moncler partner and has previously collaborated with Converse on two unique collections. The most recent capsule dropped in November 2019 and features a revitalized take on classic silhouettes from the brand. Brown has also starred in campaigns for Calvin Klein alongside Paris Jackson, in addition to her work for Penshoppe and Pandora Jewelry.

