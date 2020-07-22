Millie Bobby Brown’s Canadian Tuxedo Includes the Ultimate High-Waisted Jeans

Millie Bobby Brown is bringing the Canadian Tuxedo into Gen-Z style.

The “Stranger Things” star doubled up on demon for a chic off-duty look that paired a jean jacket over a navy camisole and J Brand jeans. The Jules high-rise pants feature a straight-leg finish and retail for $250 at Net-a-Porter. Brown accessorized with a newsboy cap and a fuzzy purse.

The denim-on-denim style is considered a Canadian Tuxedo in the fashion world; the legend of the look originated in the 1950s when American musician Bing Crosby chose an all-jean Levi’s outfit instead of a suit at his hotel in Vancouver. Levi’s then coined the term along with a custom denim tuxedo for Crosby, according to the CR Fashion Book.

Though her footwear couldn’t be seen in yesterday’s post on Instagram, Brown herself is already a master of fashion-forward dressing.

At just 16 years old, Millie Bobby Brown is already a fashion force to be reckoned with. The Netflix star currently serves as a Moncler partner and has previously collaborated with Converse on two unique collections. The most recent capsule dropped in November 2019 and features a revitalized take on classic silhouettes from the brand. Brown has also starred in campaigns for Calvin Klein alongside Paris Jackson, in addition to her work for Penshoppe and Pandora Jewelry.

The Emmy Award nominee most recently got her hands on an unreleased $3,600 Mate x Moncler bike and took it for a spin on July 11. For her bike-riding ensemble, the actress opted for a cropped white tank top and classic gray tapered sweatpants. Her choice of footwear came from Nike with the brand’s iconic Air Force 1 ’07 silhouette that retails for just $90 at Nordstrom.com.

Ahead, shop footwear inspired by Millie Bobby Brown's go-to shoe style that would pair perfectly with a Canadian Tuxedo.

