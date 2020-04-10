Millie Bobby Brown Does the Hot Pink Trend in $38 Slippers From Justin Bieber’s Brand

Millie Bobby Brown demonstrated how to incorporate one of spring’s biggest trends in a very laid-back way.

The “Stranger Things” star layered up in head-to-toe hot pink, resting on the fence of a farm next to a neighboring horse. To match her collared corduroy short-sleeve top and high-waisted pants, the 16-year-old cozied up into a pair of bright pink slippers that appeared a size or two big for her feet.

From Justin Bieber’s own fashion line, Drew House, the slip-on shoes come in a hotel slipper silhouette with the brand’s signature yellow smiley face logo featured on the uppers. While the pink colorway is no longer available, a white version retails for just $38 at TheHouseofDrew.Com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Drew House

Brown’s choice of color falls in line with a trend that made headway during Fashion Month in September and October of 2019. Hot pink quickly was spotted on the runways for Versace, Off-White, Dries Van Noten and more during their spring ’20 shows.

Model on the runway at Versace’s spring ’20 show during Milan Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid in hot pink on the runway at Off-White spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A hot pink gown at Dries Van Noten’s collaborative collection with Christian Lacroix for spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Brown has been spending her time in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic bonding with a few special guests: her dogs. The young actress posted on Instagram yesterday wearing loose, cream-colored, ’70s-style overalls layered with a cami. She smiled in front of a scenic view with three of her four dogs and finished her outfit to sleek sock-style black sneakers, set atop a textured white sole.

Looking for an easy way to integrate the trending color into your style? Start with something cozy such as the below slippers, all for $70 and under.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Ugg Puff Yeah Slides, $70.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Minnetonka Cally Faux Fur Slippers, $40.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Old Friend Scuff Slippers, $70.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Flip through the gallery to see more of Millie Bobby Brown’s chicest off-duty looks.

Want more?

Millie Bobby Brown Poses With Her Puppy in PJs & Cozy Slippers

Millie Bobby Brown Wears White, Head to Toe at the 2020 SAG Awards