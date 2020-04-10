Re-route my subscription: Click here

Millie Bobby Brown Does the Hot Pink Trend in $38 Slippers From Justin Bieber’s Brand

By Claudia Miller
Millie Bobby Brown, Comic-Con, Calvin Klein
Millie Bobby Brown at Comic-Con.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Millie Bobby Brown demonstrated how to incorporate one of spring’s biggest trends in a very laid-back way.

The “Stranger Things” star layered up in head-to-toe hot pink, resting on the fence of a farm next to a neighboring horse. To match her collared corduroy short-sleeve top and high-waisted pants, the 16-year-old cozied up into a pair of bright pink slippers that appeared a size or two big for her feet.

From Justin Bieber’s own fashion line, Drew House, the slip-on shoes come in a hotel slipper silhouette with the brand’s signature yellow smiley face logo featured on the uppers. While the pink colorway is no longer available, a white version retails for just $38 at TheHouseofDrew.Com.

hi im millie 🤍

drew house, slippers, white, justin bieber
CREDIT: Courtesy of Drew House
Buy: Drew House Mascot House Slippers $38
Buy it

Brown’s choice of color falls in line with a trend that made headway during Fashion Month in September and October of 2019. Hot pink quickly was spotted on the runways for Versace, Off-White, Dries Van Noten and more during their spring ’20 shows.

versace, mfw, milan fashion week,
Model on the runway at Versace’s spring ’20 show during Milan Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Gigi Hadid on the catwalkOff-White show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France - 26 Sep 2019
Gigi Hadid in hot pink on the runway at Off-White spring ’20.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
dries, van, noten, spring, 2020, christian, lacroix, hot, pink, color, trend
A hot pink gown at Dries Van Noten’s collaborative collection with Christian Lacroix for spring ’20.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Brown has been spending her time in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic bonding with a few special guests: her dogs. The young actress posted on Instagram yesterday wearing loose, cream-colored, ’70s-style overalls layered with a cami. She smiled in front of a scenic view with three of her four dogs and finished her outfit to sleek sock-style black sneakers, set atop a textured white sole.

Looking for an easy way to integrate the trending color into your style? Start with something cozy such as the below slippers, all for $70 and under.

ugg, puff yeah, pink, slides
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Ugg Puff Yeah Slides, $70.

minnetonka slippers, hot pink
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Minnetonka Cally Faux Fur Slippers, $40.

old friend, slippers, hot pink
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Old Friend Scuff Slippers, $70.

