Millie Bobby Brown Poses With So Many Dogs In Retro Overalls + Sock Sneakers

Millie Bobby Brown has the best quarantine partners: a big family of dogs.

The “Stranger Things” star shared her most recent take on at-home style, posing with three of her four dogs. Wearing loose-fit cream-colored ’70s-style overalls layered with a cami, the 16-year-old smiled in front of a scenic view with Reggie, Dolly and Winnie. “Ronnie was being a diva and didn’t want pictures today,” she captioned the photo referencing her camera-shy pet.

She matched her outfit to sleek sock-style black sneakers, set atop a textured white sole.

The young actress has been spending her time in quarantine playing with her puppies and prioritizing self-care using products from her beauty line, Florence by Mills.

On March 29, Brown got fresh air lounging in the grass while modeling a pajama-like jumpsuit and slippers. The shoes had a cozy, shearling-like lining and featured an easy slip-on, slip-off silhouette.

