Millie Bobby Brown Does Miley Cyrus’ ‘Hoedown Throwdown’ in Tie-Dye + Platform Sneakers

Millie Bobby Brown just brought back Miley Cyrus’ famous song and dance from “Hannah Montana: The Movie.”

The 16-year-old actress showed off her dancing skills for a video on Instagram, doing the “Hoedown Throwdown” from Cyrus’ 2009 feature film. In her colorful ensemble, Brown channeled tie-dye trends and pops of pink that debuted during spring ’20 shows like Versace in Milan and Dries Van Noten in Paris.

On her feet, the “Stranger Things” star balanced the bold shades and patterns of her outfit with a set of white platform slip-on sneakers. Her dance earned a seal of approval from Miley’s sister Brandi Cyrus, who commented: “Hahaha, this is amazing!!!”

Hot pink outerwear and tie-dye tights at Versace spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A very Lacroix hot pink gown on the runway at Dries Van Noten, paired with patterned platforms. CREDIT: Shutterstock

During her time in quarantine, Brown has been spending her time bonding with a few special guests: her dogs. The young actress posted on Instagram last week wearing loose, cream-colored, ’70s-style overalls layered with a camisole. She smiled in front of a scenic view with three of her four dogs and finished her outfit with sleek sock-style black sneakers, set atop a textured white sole.

Shop these sleek shoe styles that will balance out even your boldest looks.

