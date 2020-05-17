Millie Bobby Brown Embraces Gen Z Style in Her Crop Top, Shorts & Birkenstock Big-Toe Sandals

Millie Bobby Brown may be a famous actress, but she’s also a 16-year-old, and her latest outfit was on par with what other girls of her generation are wearing while stuck at home.

Brown looked very Gen Z in an orangish-red crop top with bell sleeves and ruched detailing. She teamed the top with olive-colored, high-waisted shorts.

For footwear, the “Stranger Things” star selected Birkenstock’s Yara sandals. The German-made heelless sandals feature a narrow ankle strap and a toe loop, with a cork-latex footbed. On the brand’s website, the vegan Birko-Flor version of the shoes is currently available for $100.

Brown pulled together her look with a wide-brimmed hat, gold hoop earrings and a thin chain necklace.

“Built a garden 🏡👩‍🌾,” the A-lister captioned her Instagram post, which racked up over 1.3 million likes within an hour of being posted.

Birkenstock has long been a favorite of celebrities, finding favor among big names such as Jessica Alba, Emma Roberts and Jenna Dewan. The label, which won FN’s coveted Brand of the Year award in both 2013 and 2017, is best-known for its comfy sandals.

Brown may be young, but she already has serious fashion credentials. The Emmy Award nominee has partnered with Converse on two capsule collections, the most recent of which debuted in November with reimagined takes on the Chuck Taylor and Chuck 70. The teen also has forged partnerships with Calvin Klein and Moncler. In addition, Brown has ties to the beauty space, having launched her Florence By Mills skincare and makeup brand in 2019.

