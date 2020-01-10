Millie Bobby Brown Channels Cinderella in a Princess-Style Dress With Bejeweled Heels

Millie Bobby Brown is proving to be a prominent style star, just at 15-years-old.

The “Stranger Things” actress showed off a formal ensemble in mirror selfie taken while trying on dresses; Brown donned an ankle-length princess-style dress with a ruffled, voluminous skirt and a bow-topped bodice. She styled the look with her take on a glass slipper in a set of pointed-toe pumps with a thin, tall heel and an embellished rhinestone square buckle on the toe.

She referenced “Cinderella” in the post, captioning it: “bibbidi bobidi boo.”

The Netflix star also took to the social media app this past week to share her support for Justin Bieber and his new song. She posed in a Drew House branded yellow t-shirt on Jan. 4. in dark wash cuffed jeans and a set of all-white sneakers as she wrote lyrics from Bieber’s “Yummy” in the caption.

Brown knows a thing or two about style. She has partnered with Converse on two capsule collections, including one that dropped in November 2019 with reimagined iterations of the Chuck Taylor and Chuck 70. The Emmy Award nominee also has forged partnerships with Calvin Klein and Moncler.

Click through the gallery to see more of Millie Bobby Brown’s top looks.

Want more?

Millie Bobby Brown Teams Her Olive Green Outfit With Chunky Boots at Beauty Inc. Awards

Millie Bobby Brown’s Magenta Stilettos Have Crystal Accents at ‘Stranger Things’ Screening

Millie Bobby Brown Goes Monochrome in Asymmetrical Sandals at ‘Stranger Things’ Event