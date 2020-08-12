Millie Bobby Brown Is All Grown Up in a Striped Bustier, White Jeans & Pointy Pink Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Millie Bobby Brown looked all grown up in her latest outfit of choice.

The 16-year-old actress opted for a bold bustier top from Miaou yesterday to show off her TikTok dancing skills on social media; the striped denim shirt was inspired by traditional corsets with its cinched hourglass shape and square neckline, all retailing for $225 at Net-a-Porter. She countered the bold top with a set of boot-cut white jeans, hitting high on the waist under the hem of her shirt.

The finishing touch of the ensemble came with Brown’s choice of pointy pink pumps, peeping out from under her jeans.

In yet another matured look, the “Stranger Things” star modeled a glittering sheer and satin crop top at the end of July as part of a viral #WomenSupportingWomen movement on Instagram. The black and white image also showed off coordinating pleated pants, all in a smooth white colorway.

The challenge encouraged women to share a photo they love of themselves in addition to tagging friends to do the same; celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Tracee Ellis Ross and more joined in on the action with their own posts, all with inspirational messages of support and love.

As for Millie Bobby Brown herself, the Netflix star is already a fashion force to be reckoned with at just 16 years old. The actress currently serves as a Moncler partner and has previously collaborated with Converse on two unique collections. The most recent capsule dropped in last week and features a revitalized take on classic silhouettes from the brand. Brown has also starred in campaigns for Calvin Klein alongside Paris Jackson, in addition to her work for Penshoppe and Pandora Jewelry.

For even more of Millie Bobby Brown’s impressive style moments, take a scroll through the gallery.