Miley Cyrus Works Out in a Chanel Sports, Leggings & $1,900 Futuristic Nikes

Miley Cyrus’ version of workout style included unexpected designer labels.

The “Midnight Sky” songstress put the “werk in workout” last night in a sports bra courtesy of Chanel with matching full-length black leggings. As seen on her Instagram Stories, the singer lifted weights atop a workout ball — courtesy of Chanel as well — in addition to using a pilates reformer machine.

Miley Cyrus works out in a Chanel crop top and leggings, Aug. 30. CREDIT: Courtesy of Miley Cyrus/Instagram

The double-C French brand wasn’t the only impressive label included in Cyrus’ athleisure-chic look. On her feet, the unmissable raw-edge style originates from hit Japanese brand Comme des Garçons’ collaboration with Nike. The Shox TL “Black” iteration includes a visible multi-column Shox system with logos from both brands strewn across the uppers and tongue.

Originally retailing for $350 when they debuted in June 2019, the Comme des Garçons x Nike sneakers now resell for upwards of $780 to $1,898 on StockX.com with pairs available for as low as $619 at Farfetch.

Comme des Garçons x Nike Shox sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

In addition to her workout ensemble, Cyrus also debuted yet another standout look this weekend for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. The former “Hannah Montana” star opted for a sheer embellished dress from Mugler, layered over a black bra set and thin-strap stiletto heels ahead of her pre-recorded distanced performance last night.

Miley Cyrus in a Mugler dress at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. CREDIT: Vijat Mohindra/MTV VMAs 2020 via

While Cyrus is best known for her hit albums and box office films, she also dips her toes in the fashion and shoe space. The “Last Song” star made an appearance on the runway at the Marc Jacobs’ fall ’20 show and has also sat front row at shows for top labels such as Tom Ford and Saint Laurent. She also has worked with Converse on a series of pride-filled shoe collections.

The Converse collaborator has been vegan for years, and she embraces wardrobe pieces that are cruelty-free. In fact, at last year’s Met Gala she teamed a Saint Laurent minidress with a custom vegan leather version of the brand’s Paige platform sandals. Her other go-to designers for fashion and apparel include Versace, Alexandre Vauthier and Azalea Wang amongst others.

