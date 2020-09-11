Miley Cyrus Takes the Plunge in a Shimmering Rainbow Suit & Purple Pumps on ‘Fallon’

Miley Cyrus turned up the heat in her latest standout look on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Taking a moment to sit down virtually with Fallon, the “Midnight Sky” singer gave her best advice for new artists during last night’s episode of the late-night series. The moment, as shared to the show’s Instagram page, showed Cyrus perched atop an exceptional chair as she modeled a shimmering rainbow suit; the suit included a plunging architecturally-shaped blazer with matching tailored trousers.

She accented the already standout number with her choice of metallic purple pointed-toe pumps, set atop a towering stiletto heel.

Cyrus also took the stage to perform a mix of her own singles as well as a few cover songs in a bold cutout dress; the black design slid across one shoulder and dipped across the torso with a matching high-leg slip, all made with a glitter-coated material. Her third look of the evening changed the star into a red strapless minidress with equally shimmering details throughout the whole bodice.

Her footwear of choice, though, was covered by the fog onstage.

The “Hannah Montana” alumna is best known for her hit albums and box office films in addition to dipping her toes in the fashion and shoe space. The star made an appearance on the runway at the Marc Jacobs’ fall ’20 show and has also sat front row at shows for top labels such as Tom Ford and Saint Laurent. She also has worked with Converse on a series of pride-filled shoe collections.

The Converse collaborator has been vegan for years, and she embraces wardrobe pieces that are cruelty-free. In fact, at last year’s Met Gala she teamed a Saint Laurent minidress with a custom vegan leather version of the brand’s Paige platform sandals. Her other go-to designers for fashion and apparel include Versace, Alexandre Vauthier and Azalea Wang amongst others.

Check out the gallery to discover more of Miley Cyrus’ impeccable style evolution over the years.