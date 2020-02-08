Sign up for our newsletter today!

Miley Cyrus Makes an Edgy Style Statement With So Many Accessories on Tom Ford’s Fall 2020 Front Row

By Elisa Lewittes
Tom Ford again decided to move his fashion week show to L.A., and fittingly, drew a star-studded front row for his fall 2020 collection. Among the many stars that feted the director-designer, Miley Cyrus made an appearance last night in an elegant black ensemble.

The singer-actress wore a sharply tailored jumpsuit, which featured a plunging halter neckline, fitted bodice and wide-leg silhouette. As for footwear, the long hemline covered her stiletto heels and allowed the sleek, streamlined look to take center stage. Cyrus kept her accessories minimal, too. She paired the outfit with a black belt, featuring silver hardware, an arm of mix-metal bracelets, a silver necklace and coordinating rings. The star completed her look with a black Tom Ford clutch.

Fellow musician and seatmate, Lil Nas X decided on a more statement-making yet equally stylish ensemble for the NYFW show. The “Old Town Road” singer wore a red leopard sequined suit. The jacket featured an open-front cut and no lapels, and the trousers featured a low rise with a straight leg.  The coordinating blazer and trouser set was paired with a black turtleneck, matching dress shoes and a thin black belt to complete the look. He accessorized the outfit with a pair of studded earrings and silver rings.

The juxtaposed, timely and trendy ensembles embody the essence of Tom Ford’s elegant Hollywood glamour aesthetic with the stars’ appearances shining as bright as the collection that debuted on last night’s runway.

See more of the celebrities on the front row at Tom Ford’s fall 2020 show.

