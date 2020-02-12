Sign up for our newsletter today!

Miley Cyrus Is Rocker-Chic in Red Leather Lace-Up Pants & Matching Boots

By Ella Chochrek
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus’ Style Transformation
Miley Cyrus’ Style Transformation
Miley Cyrus’ Style Transformation
Miley Cyrus’ Style Transformation
Like many of her fellow pop stars, Miley Cyrus is something of a style chameleon — and lately, her aesthetic has been rockstar chic.

The 27-year-old singer stepped out during New York Fashion Week today wearing a rock ‘n’ roll outfit that didn’t seem to take NYC’s mid 40s temperatures into account. Cyrus went jacket-less in a ribbed white tank top, which she teamed with skinny red pants. The pants, which appeared to be fabricated from leather, laced all the way up the thighs, leaving sections of bare leg exposed.

Miley Cyrus, red lace-up pants, skinny leather pants, white tank top, red ankle boots, street style, celebrity style, looks hot in Red Leather trousers and a white top with no bra as she makes her way to Marc Jacobs fashion show in New YorkPictured: Miley CyrusRef: SPL5148346 120220 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: New Media Images / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld RightsMiley Cyrus looks hot in Red Leather trousers and a white top with no bra as she makes her way to Marc Jacobs fashion show in New YorkPictured: Miley CyrusRef: SPL5148346 120220 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: New Media Images / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Miley Cyrus wears a white tank top, lace-up pants and red booties in New York on Feb. 12.
CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the “Hannah Montana” alum selected a pair of red boots, which also looked to be made from leather. The shoes featured a slim stiletto heel and a blunted toe. Cyrus accessorized with rounded, gold-frame sunglasses and a quilted Chanel crossbody bag. Adding to the rocker vibes: the A-lister’s mullet hairdo and numerous tattoos.

In recent weeks, the “Wrecking Ball” hit maker has reached for designer shoes from top brands including Tom Ford, Saint Laurent and Stuart Weitzman. Her wardrobe also features some more accessibly priced silhouettes, such as Converse All-Star sneakers and Nike Air Max Zero trainers.

To get a similar shoe look to Cyrus’, consider shopping one of the options below, all priced below $200.

Louise et Cet, red ankle boot

To Buy: Louise et Cet Sid Pointy Toe Bootie, $90.

Steve Madden Via Red Patent

To Buy: Steve Madden Via Red Patent Boot, $143.

Calvin Klein women's bootie

To Buy: Calvin Klein Women’s Mim Bootie, $180.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Click through the gallery to see how Miley Cyrus’ style has transformed over the years.

