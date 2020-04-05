Miley Cyrus Puts a Rock ‘n’ Roll Spin on Athleisure to Give Back to Health-Care Workers

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are recognizing the role of health-care workers amid the coronavirus crisis.

The celebrity couple gave back earlier this week by providing tacos to medical workers, Simpson revealed in an Instagram post.

For the occasion, Cyrus wore an athleisure look with a rock ‘n’ roll twist. The “Hannah Montana” alum paired a gray tank top with patchwork sweatpants. On her feet, Cyrus wore a pair of white lace-up sneakers with a low-cut silhouette and an elevated outsole. The “Wrecking Ball” hit maker’s punky tattoos, mullet hair cut and layered necklaces gave the ensemble a rocker-chic vibe.

Meanwhile, Simpson wore a blue button-down shirt and baggy jeans. The pop star completed his look with black Vans Old Skool sneakers.

On Instagram, Simpson paid gratitude to health-care workers who are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, writing: “Tacos for the incredible healthcare workers at our local hospital! So grateful for these true legends of our time dedicating their lives to battling this pandemic. Show some love to yours in your community!”

More than 90% of Americans are living in areas with stay-at-home orders as leaders within the U.S. and internationally work to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Medical workers are among the few who are still going into work every day, along with employees of other essential businesses including gas stations, grocery stores and banks.

