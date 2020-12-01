Miley Cyrus’ Studded Mini Skirt, Fishnets & Leather Boots Give Holiday Style an Edgy Twist

Miley Cyrus is bringing the holiday spirit in a way only the “Plastic Hearts” singer can: with edge.

The musician joined Lil Nas X for the opening night of Amazon Music’s “Holiday Plays,” a series hosted by Lil Nas X himself as he is joined by special guest stars throughout December. For the first episode, Cyrus gave her style a Christmas twist in a black leather embellished Santa hat teamed with a black crop top, a leather harness, an embellished mini skirt and chain-coated leather gloves.

As for legwear, the Disney Channel alumna looped in a set of fishnet tights; fishnets are a surefire way to add a bit of flair and edge to an ensemble. The legwear silhouette is a favorite of Cyrus herself as well as Gwen Stefani, Lady Gaga and Cardi B among other stars.

The finishing touch of the “Last Song” actress’ outfit came with her choice of thigh-high leather boots. The sleek pair came set atop a lifted heel and a sharp pointed toe, a silhouette common amongst celebrity style this season.

Watch on FN

Thigh-high boots, in particular, have been popping up everywhere in fall and now into winter. From brands like Moschino, Saint Laurent and more, the silhouette provides an effortless way to style your favorite skirts, dresses and shorts for the colder weather.

While Miley Cyrus herself is best known for her hit albums and box office films, she also dips her toes in the fashion and shoe space. The “Last Song” star made an appearance on the runway at the Marc Jacobs’ fall ’20 show and has also sat front row at shows for top labels such as Tom Ford and Saint Laurent. She also has worked with Converse on a series of pride-filled shoe collections.

The Converse collaborator has been vegan for years, and she oftentimes embraces wardrobe pieces that are cruelty-free. In fact, at last year’s Met Gala she teamed a Saint Laurent minidress with a custom vegan leather version of the brand’s Paige platform sandals. Her other go-to designers for fashion and apparel include any label that can give her look a standout edge — think Versace, Saint Laurent, Alexandre Vauthier and Azalea Wang amongst others.

Flip through the gallery to take a look back through Miley Cyrus’ wow-worthy style transformation over the years.