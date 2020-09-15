Miley Cyrus Gets Toned in a Sports Bra, Mini Shorts & ‘Moonbeam’ Sneakers

Miley Cyrus gave her 115 million Instagram followers a preview into her workout of the day this week.

Taking to her Instagram Stories yesterday, the “Midnight Sky” songstress paused for a mid-workout mirror selfie in her at-home pilates studio. Celebrating ” Mon-YAY,” Cyrus opted for a white sports bra with mini black spandex shorts to get her sweat on and finished off the look with sneakers from New Balance.

Miley Cyrus shares a glimpse into her workout of the day on Sept. 14. CREDIT: Courtesy of Miley Cyrus/Instagram

The black and white lace-up sneakers bear a strong resemblance to the brand’s Fresh Foam Crag v2 silhouette. The style features mixed panel black and white uppers with a textured logo across the sides, all set atop a Fresh Foam innovative midsole; the chunky base employs a single piece of foam to create a plush support system with a lightweight feel. Finished off with a lugged AT Tread rubber outsole for added traction, the pair can be found in Cyrus choice of a “Moonbeam” colorway for $75 at NewBalance.com.

New Balance Fresh Foam Crag v2. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

While Cyrus is best known for her hit albums and box office films, she also dips her toes in the fashion and shoe space. The “Last Song” star made an appearance on the runway at the Marc Jacobs’ fall ’20 show and has also sat front row at shows for top labels such as Tom Ford and Saint Laurent.

For example, the star recently opted for a bold Cong Tri cutout gown for a performance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon;” the glittering gown came complete with a one-shoulder design and draped chain accents.

She also has worked with Converse on a series of pride-filled shoe collections. The Converse collaborator has been vegan for years, and she embraces wardrobe pieces that are cruelty-free. In fact, at last year’s Met Gala she teamed a Saint Laurent minidress with a custom vegan leather version of the brand’s Paige platform sandals. Her other go-to designers for fashion and apparel include Versace, Alexandre Vauthier and Azalea Wang amongst others.

