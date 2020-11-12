Miley Cyrus Gets Devilish in a Latex Bodysuit, Sheer Tights & Patent Pumps

Miley Cyrus got a little devilish to star in photographer Vijat M’s upcoming photo book.

The “Midnight Sky” singer posed for the upcoming production, titled “High Gloss: The Art of Vijat Mohindra,” in a devil-inspired look. The outfit included everything from a red latex bodysuit and sheer red tights to a matching horned headpiece and tail to tout.

On her feet, Cyrus completed the all-red ensemble with a set of sleek patent pumps set atop a pointed toe and towering stiletto heel.

The proceeds from the photo book will be going towards Cyrus’ Happy Hippie Foundation, an organization that benefits the LGBTQ community with a special focus on homeless youth. In another shot for the new series, the “Younger Now” songstress went even bolder as she posed in nothing but a series of well-placed flowers and her own hands in a coffin-like setting.

While Cyrus herself is best known for her hit albums and box office films, she also dips her toes in the fashion and shoe space. The “Last Song” star made an appearance on the runway at the Marc Jacobs’ fall ’20 show and has also sat front row at shows for top labels such as Tom Ford and Saint Laurent. She also has worked with Converse on a series of pride-filled shoe collections.

The Converse collaborator has been vegan for years, and she embraces wardrobe pieces that are cruelty-free. In fact, at last year’s Met Gala she teamed a Saint Laurent minidress with a custom vegan leather version of the brand’s Paige platform sandals. Her other go-to designers for fashion and apparel include Versace, Alexandre Vauthier and Azalea Wang amongst others.

