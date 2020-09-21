×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Miley Cyrus Gets Daring in a Black Bodysuit, Sheer Tights & See-Through Pumps

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
miley-cyrus-style-black-jeans
Miley Cyrus’ Style Transformation
Miley Cyrus’ Style Transformation
Miley Cyrus’ Style Transformation
Miley Cyrus’ Style Transformation
View Gallery 27 Images

Miley Cyrus continued to fuel her edgy style with her latest look for the 2020 iHeart Radio Music Festival.

Posing atop a silky heart-shaped bed on Instagram last night, the “Midnight Sky” singer kicked her feet up in a black bodysuit accented with a glittering belt and chunky silver jewelry. She layered the look over sheer black tights with matching embellished gloves and a netted hair look.

As for footwear, Cyrus opted for a recognizable pair of red bottom heels for the occasion.

View this post on Instagram

@mileycyrus x @iheartradio

A post shared by Vijat M (@vijatm) on

The “Wrecking Ball” songstress modeled the brand’s see-through pointed-toe Christian Louboutin pumps in an all-black colorway. The pair came embellished with subtle studs across the uppers in a sleek PVC design. Set with a 4-inch stiletto heel, the Degrastrass silhouette retails for $1,095 and can be found in a nude colorway for $1,095 at Net-a-Porter. A black mesh version of the heel as well is available on Louboutin’s website for $1,195.

In addition to her black bodysuit, Cyrus also debuted another monochromatic look from this weekend’s music festival. The sheer-paneled catsuit featured a daring full-length design, tucked into glittering pointed-toe pumps to complete the outfit.

Watch on FN

View this post on Instagram

Gonna delete soon. @iheartfestival

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

View this post on Instagram

@iheartradio Festival 2020 TONIGHT 🖤

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

While Cyrus is best known for her hit albums and box office films, she also dips her toes in the fashion and shoe space. The “Last Song” star made an appearance on the runway at the Marc Jacobs’ fall ’20 show and has also sat front row at shows for top labels such as Tom Ford and Saint Laurent. She also has worked with Converse on a series of pride-filled shoe collections.

Related

Issa Rae Unconventionally Matches Her Cutout Gown to Nikes for the 2020 Emmys

Jennifer Aniston Brings '90s Style to the 2020 Emmys in a Slip Dress & Barely-There Sandals

Hailey Baldwin Accents a Little Black Bikini With Her Go-To Nike Kicks

The Converse collaborator has been vegan for years, and she embraces wardrobe pieces that are cruelty-free. In fact, at last year’s Met Gala she teamed a Saint Laurent minidress with a custom vegan leather version of the brand’s Paige platform sandals. Her other go-to designers for fashion and apparel include Versace, Alexandre Vauthier and Azalea Wang amongst others.

Click through the gallery to find more of Miley Cyrus’ best and boldest looks over the years.

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad